Suarez To Skip Uruguay Friendlies For Birth Of Child

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has been left out of the Uruguay squad as his wife is expecting their third child.

Suarez announced they would be having another child shortly after his side reached the last 16 of the World Cup in June.

Oscar Tabárez definió el plantel de 22 futbolistas de @Uruguay para enfrentar a Corea del Sur (12/10) y Japón (16/10).https://t.co/MD1ePZOwkT pic.twitter.com/ERswPpWc2P — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) October 5, 2018

The Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) confirmed on Friday that the 31-year-old has not been called up for the friendly matches against South Korea and Japan on October 12 and 16 respectively.

However, Suarez could be available to coach Oscar Tabarez if his wife gives birth early.