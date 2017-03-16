Kylian Mbappe Earns France Call Up As Didier Deschamps Names Squad

OMNISPORT

Teenage Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe has been rewarded for his prolific form with a maiden call-up to France's senior squad for the matches against Luxembourg and Spain this month.

The 18-year-old opened the scoring as Monaco beat Manchester City 3-1 at the Stade Louis II on Tuesday, helping the Ligue 1 club progress to the Champions League quarter-finals via the away goals rule after a thrilling tie ended 6-6 on aggregate.

Kylian Mbappé has now scored 7 goals in his last 4 home games across all competitions.



Prince of the Principality. 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/Q2DTVIy8d0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 15, 2017

It was Mbappe's 11th goal in his past 11 appearances in all competitions and he comes into Didier Deschamps' squad having represented France and Under-17 and Under-19 level.

Mbappe's team-mate, 22-year-old left-back Benjamin Mendy, joins his colleague in being called up for the first time, as does fellow France Under-21 defender and Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe.

France sit top of Group A in the European qualifiers for Russia 2018, with their position unlikely to come under threat when they travel to minnows Luxembourg in the forthcoming round of fixtures before hosting Spain in a friendly at the Stade de France on March 28.