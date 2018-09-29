Lionel Messi thinks Barcelona need to improve defensively after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao saw the champions drop points for the third LaLiga match in succession.

Messi was left on the bench for the first half, with Ernesto Valverde seemingly resting him ahead of Wednesday's Champions League trip to Tottenham.

Without their talisman, Barca were lacking creativity at Camp Nou and deservedly trailed 1-0 at the break thanks to Oscar De Marcos' goal.

Messi was introduced early in the second period and ultimately set up Munir El Haddadi for their late equaliser, but he was left unimpressed by Barca's defense.

When asked if Barca are being hampered by nerves, Messi said: "There is no anxiety. This is just the beginning [of the season].

"We only feel anger for the last two results. We did a good first half at Leganes and we lost. We create situations to win.

"We are aware that we have to be stronger in defense and not concede goals in all matches."

Barca have kept one clean sheet in their last five matches, a 4-0 drubbing of PSV in the Champions League, in which Messi hit a hat-trick.