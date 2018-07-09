Barcelona Wrap Up $47m Deal For Brazilian Midfielder Arthur

Barcelona have announced the $47 million signing of Arthur, the Gremio midfielder agreeing an immediate move to Camp Nou on a six-year deal.

The Brazilian's arrival at Barcelona had been expected after he recently said farewell to Gremio fans.

When the transfer was initially negotiated, Gremio insisted that Arthur would not leave until 2019, but over the last few months there was speculation that Barcelona could accelerate the move.

Those plans were all but confirmed earlier this week when Gremio's executive director Andre Zanotta said the transfer was complete apart from "small details" and Arthur bid his boyhood club farewell.