Español
FC Barcelona

Barcelona Wrap Up $47m Deal For Brazilian Midfielder Arthur

Gremio had hoped to hold on to Arthur until the end of the year, but the midfielder has completed his long-awaited move to Barcelona.

Getty Images

Barcelona have announced the $47 million signing of Arthur, the Gremio midfielder agreeing an immediate move to Camp Nou on a six-year deal.

The Brazilian's arrival at Barcelona had been expected after he recently said farewell to Gremio fans.

 

When the transfer was initially negotiated, Gremio insisted that Arthur would not leave until 2019, but over the last few months there was speculation that Barcelona could accelerate the move.

Those plans were all but confirmed earlier this week when Gremio's executive director Andre Zanotta said the transfer was complete apart from "small details" and Arthur bid his boyhood club farewell.

 

Para sempre no meu coração. Até logo, @gremio! 💙

A post shared by Arthur Melo (@arthurhmelo) on

 

Barcelona La Liga Arthur Gremio
Previous Sampaoli Continues With Argentina But Future To Be
Read
Sampaoli Continues With Argentina But Future To Be Reviewed
Next The XTRA Coach's Corner: Previewing France vs. Bel
Read
The XTRA Coach's Corner: Previewing France vs. Belgium