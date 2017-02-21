Wayne Shaw Resigns Following Pie-Eating Investigation

OMNISPORT

Sutton United reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw has resigned from the club amid controversy over his decision to eat a pie during the FA Cup loss to Arsenal.

Sun Bets, Sutton's sponsor for the tie, had been offering odds of 8-1 on the portly 45-year-old eating a pie live on air, and he was caught on camera enjoying his dinner during the second half on Monday.

The incident subsequently came under investigation by the Gambling Commission, while the Football Association was also reportedly set to look into the matter – but Shaw has now stood down.

Sutton manager Paul Doswell told Sky Sports News on Tuesday: "I woke up this morning and a mini-crisis had started.

"We realised the implications of what had happened, with regards to the FA and the Gambling Commission, and unfortunately Wayne has resigned from his position on the back of that.

"If I'm being honest, I'm devastated, the chairman is devastated. I cannot hide that we're all very emotional about this.

"I spoke to Wayne. He's in tears, crying down the phone. It's a very sad situation. The club cannot be seen to accept that situation."

A statement from the club read: "Wayne Shaw has resigned from his role at Sutton United following the events of last evening and subsequent publicity. He has said that he 'fully understands the club's position regarding this matter'.

"We are naturally disappointed that Wayne's time with us should end in this manner, and would like to thank him for his contribution to the club and wish him well for the future."

Shaw, who insisted in a tweet that he had been eating a pasty and not a pie, only indulged in the pastry-based treat after the hosts had made all three substitutions.

Sun Bets claims to have paid out a "five-figure sum" to those who placed money on Shaw eating during the televised contest.