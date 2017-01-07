Stoke, West Brom And Bournemouth Humbled In FA Cup

The FA Cup third round is one of the most keenly anticipated dates in the English footballing calendar. As is customary, it proved a day some will long cherish as others aim to forget it in a hurry.

PREMIER LEAGUE TRIO DUMPED OUT BY LESSER FOES

Manchester United got the Saturday action underway with a 4-0 thumping of Championship Reading, with Wayne Rooney opening the scoring at Old Trafford to pull level with Bobby Charlton's all-time record of 249 goals for the club.

THAT'S IT WE ARE THROUGH TO THE FOURTH ROUND @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/n8TO5CV1WL — Accrington Stanley (@ASFCofficial) January 7, 2017

United's neighbours City had been in similarly rampant mood on Friday evening as they tore West Ham apart 5-0 at London Stadium, although Slaven Bilic was not the only top-flight manager to reflect on a woeful cup weekend.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes restored the likes of Bojan Krkic and Giannelli Imbula to his starting line-up, only to haul them off at half-time as Wolves left the bet365 Stadium with a 2-0 win.