Roberto Firmino And Mason Holgate Subject Of FA Probe

The Football Association has launched an investigation into the row between Roberto Firmino and Mason Holgate after referee Bobby Madley reported an allegation to the governing body following Friday's Merseyside derby.

Everton defender Holgate shoved Liverpool forward Firmino into the stands during the home side's 2-1 win at Anfield, sparking ugly scenes as the two squared up to each other.

A verbal exchange followed that prompted Holgate to react angrily and, though nobody was booked following the spat, a complaint has since been made.

"The FA can confirm that referee Bobby Madley was made aware of an allegation during the Liverpool versus Everton game at Anfield last night and has subsequently reported this to the FA, which will now begin making enquiries into the matter," read a tweet from the FA spokesperson account.

Both managers refused to be drawn on the incident, but a Liverpool spokesperson did comment after the match, saying: "The club and player will fully co-operate with the relevant authorities to ensure the facts are established in a thorough manner if deemed necessary or requested.

"While that process is ongoing we will not be making any further comment."

Debutant Virgil van Dijk settled the third-round tie in Liverpool's favour six minutes from time, after James Milner's penalty – conceded by Holgate – had been cancelled out by Gylfi Sigurdsson.