Pep Guardiola Says No Trophies For Manchester City Equals Disaster Season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola accepts his side's season will be considered a failure if they are unable to win silverware.

Guardiola arrived in England on the back of trophy-laden spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich, and with expectations that would continue at City.

His team face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday and are on track to reach the Champions League last eight, while their chances of winning the Premier League title are slim.

Guardiola said he knew how he would be judged come the end of the season, accepting trophies were needed.

"I know what my standard is in terms of the past and titles. I know what's on my shoulders and I have to handle that," he told UK newspapers.

"I know we will be judged on the titles we win. I know that. No silverware - it will not be a good season. I knew that in August.

"If I have no silverware, I will not be here for a long time. Being a manager depends on results.

"But I always believe deep in my heart that results depend on the way you play. That's why I need to be convinced that we're playing better every day."

Guardiola won three consecutive league titles at both Barca and Bayern, but was only able to deliver European success – twice – to the former.

The 46-year-old said his inability to win the Champions League with the Bundesliga giants meant his stint was considered a failure.

"My period in Munich was judged like a disaster because we were not able to win the Champions League. I won three leagues in a row, we won two cups from three, we arrived every time in the semi-finals and finals, [but] it was a disaster," Guardiola said.

"I have to handle that but what I can say is try to play better, better, better than the previous month. That's what I want to see for the next year - be better."