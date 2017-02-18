Pep Guardiola Insists Vincent Kompany Injury Not Serious

OMNISPORT

Pep Guardiola does not believe the latest injury suffered by Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany is a serious problem.

Kompany has been dogged by calf injuries over recent seasons and began the current campaign on the sidelines after undergoing groin and thigh surgery.

The 30-year-old then suffered knee ligament damage as a result of a collision with goalkeeper Claudio Bravo at Crystal Palace in November, keeping him out until a 3-0 win in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Selhurst Park last month.

The Belgium centre-back was an unused substitute in City's three subsequent Premier League matches and had been expected to return for Saturday's fifth-round cup tie at Huddersfield Town.

However, Kompany was absent from Guardiola's matchday 18 for the 0-0 draw at the John Smith's Stadium, leaving his manager to allay fears over his fitness at a post-match news conference.

Welcome to the club @CarliLloyd and congrats to @ManCityWomen. All the best in the upcoming Champions League games, smash it. 👊 #mcwfc — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) February 16, 2017

"Two days ago he felt something in his leg," Guardiola said when asked about his skipper.

"I don't think it's anything serious. [His injury is] the same as Gael Clichy."

City are back in action on Tuesday in the last 16 of the Champions League at home to Monaco and they will entertain David Wagner's Championship high-flyers in a replay at the Etihad Stadium seven days later.