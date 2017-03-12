Eden Hazard Wants FA Cup Medal

OMNISPORT

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard is determined to add an as yet elusive FA Cup winners' medal to his lengthy list of personal and collective accolades.

The Belgium star has won the Premier League, League Cup and Europa League since moving to Stamford Bridge from Lille, with who he won Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France, in 2012.

Hazard, a two-time Ligue 1 Player of the Year and the 2014-15 PFA Players' Player of the Year, has yet to win the FA Cup, though, with Chelsea last winning the trophy in the season before he joined.

Chelsea, who are 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League in Antonio Conte's first season in charge, must negotiate their way past Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Monday to reach the semi-finals and Hazard pledged to give all he can to bring home a league and cup double.

Most take-ons completed in Europe's top 5 leagues since 2014/15:



Eden Hazard (388)

Neymar (366)

Lionel Messi (363)

Wilfried Zaha (311) pic.twitter.com/VJEkh3IJEw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 10, 2017

"The FA Cup is something we want to win, but when you play for Chelsea it is not something you think about a lot because you want to win every game," Hazard told Chelsea TV.

"All the games from now until the end of the season will be difficult because everyone wants to beat the team that is at the top of the league, so we have to be ready for that. All the opponents will give everything and we have to do our best.

"It is a key moment in the season and if we want to be champions we have to give everything. My target is to give everything and only if we win the trophies will I be relaxed.

"The sun is coming now, winter is finished so it is a good time for the players and for the fans to come to Stamford Bridge and go to the away games. Everything is in a good situation."