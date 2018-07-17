OMNISPORT

Toto Wolff believes Mercedes' run of pole positions gives cause for optimism despite disappointing results in the Formula One triple-header.

Races on three consecutive Sundays saw Ferrari overhaul Mercedes at the top of the constructors' championship standings, with Lewis Hamilton winning in France but retiring in Austria and then recovering to second after a collision in Britain.

Valtteri Bottas similarly failed to deliver on his promise as the two teammates shared the three poles, but Wolff is confident that Mercedes can cut out the mistakes and capitalize on their fast car.

"We've left points on the table and had to do more damage limitation than we wanted," he said ahead of the German Grand Prix. We didn't score as many points in the triple-header as we had hoped for. A lot of that was down to our own mistakes.

"However, there is a silver lining to all this: while we didn't maximize on points, we did bring the quickest car to all three races. We still scored a good amount of points, both drivers have shown strong performances and we have a fast car. There are many reasons why we're looking forward to the second half of the 2018 season.

"We're hungry, ambitious and want to kick on from here."