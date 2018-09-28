Vettel concerned after Hamilton bosses Sochi FP2

OMNISPORT

Sebastian Vettel said Ferrari "have some catching up to do" after Lewis Hamilton laid down a marker in the second practice session at the Russian Grand Prix on Friday.

Vettel was fastest in FP1 in Sochi ahead of Max Verstappen, with Hamilton 0.33 seconds slower than his title rival in third place.

Mercedes made a huge statement in the afternoon, though, Hamilton topping the timesheets by a margin of 0.199secs from team-mate Valtteri Bottas on hypersoft tyres.

Vettel was over half a second off the pace and spun at Turn 13 as Red Bull duo Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo also posted faster times than the German in the second session.

Back-to-back victories have given world champion Hamilton a 40-point lead over Vettel, who reflected on a difficult day.

"I think we went through our tyres a bit harder and quicker than the rest, so we need to have a look." said the four-time world champion.

"But also just looking at ourselves, it wasn't a good day in terms of feel for the car. I think there’s more that we need to go to."

He added: "That's Friday for you, sometimes you have a better Friday, sometimes not. I think for us it wasn't a particularly clean run in the end, but still good enough,

"I think as I said, we struggled with the tyres with or without traffic. Certainly the traffic doesn't help.

"But I think we have some catching up to do."