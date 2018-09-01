OMNISPORT

Sebastian Vettel could not hide his frustration at having pole position snatched from him by Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen ahead of Sunday's Italian Grand Prix. Vettel was convinced he had done enough to clinch top spot in qualifying after unseating pacesetter Lewis Hamilton, only for Raikkonen to clinch pole with the fastest lap in Formula One history moments later.

"We talk after," the German told his team after they interrupted his celebrations to deliver the bad news that he had, in fact, qualified second.

Speaking at a subsequent news conference, Vettel offered a cagey response to questions about the nature of his post-qualifying discussions with Ferrari.

"Clearly I wasn't happy, but I don't tell you why," he said.

Vettel's bemusement leaves a cloud hanging over Ferrari on a weekend when they are under intense pressure to perform in front of their own fans at their home circuit.

DOWNBEAT VETTEL NEEDS TO MOVE ON

On the spectrum of things that can go wrong in a qualifying session, finishing second behind a team-mate is at the less disastrous end.

But with Vettel attempting to chase down championship leader Hamilton at the top of the drivers' standings, the former Red Bull man will feel he deserves the team's full backing.

Vettel, who trails the Mercedes driver by 17 points, was clearly irked that Raikkonen was allowed to deny him pole, but he was equally frustrated at his own mistakes earlier in the lap.

"To be honest it was not a tidy lap and I think the other laps were actually better ones," he said. "I lost time pretty much everywhere. It was just not a good lap and not good enough. [I'm] lucky to get second and not third, but it's just not good enough."

Vettel, who won at Spa last time out, needs to get the negativity out of his system if he is to make further strides on Sunday.

HAMILTON OUT TO SILENCE HATERS

Hamilton often starts his post-race interviews by praising the local fans, most weekends describing them as "some of the best in the world".

He is unlikely to do that if he wins on Sunday, after being roundly booed when he was interviewed by Paul di Resta on track following Q3.

The Briton was frustrated at Ferrari's "tricks" in Belgium and concedes they once again have the upper hand in Monza.

But Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said his team can "absolutely" win the grand prix, and Hamilton's frosty reception will surely spur him on.

THE GRID

1. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

2. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

3. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

4. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

6. Romain Grosjean (Haas)

7. Carlos Sainz (Renault)

8. Esteban Ocon (Racing Point Force India)

9. Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)

10. Lance Stroll (Williams)

STANDINGS

Drivers

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 231

2. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 214

3. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) 146

4. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 144

5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 120

Constructors

1. Mercedes 375

2. Ferrari 360

3. Red Bull 238

4. Renault 82

5. Haas 76

PREVIOUS WINNERS

2017: Lewis Hamilton

2016: Nico Rosberg

2015: Lewis Hamilton

WEATHER FORECAST

Rain and the threat of downpours has been a nuisance all weekend, but the clouds look set to clear for Sunday's race which is forecast to be dry.