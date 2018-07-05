OMNISPORT

Max Verstappen says Red Bull will not be "super competitive" at the British Grand Prix despite recording his first win of the Formula One season in Austria last time out.

Verstappen's third consecutive podium finish left the 20-year-old fifth in the world championship standings, with leaders Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton split by a single point.

Although Red Bull have demonstrated improved reliability and performance of late, Verstappen believes the 53-point gap he has to make up on leader Vettel is too vast. And with Silverstone's long straights and fast corners not well-suited to Red Bull, Verstappen is downbeat about his team's British GP chances.

"I think it depends on the track, if the straights are long we're third, with less straights we are competitive, to take the win in Austria is good. Let's see what we can do here," Verstappen told reporters. "The problem is some corners are flat out so it's effectively a double straight and that is very painful, turn one is flat and it's a shame for us. I'm not expecting us to be super competitive but we will be there, more or less.

"We don't have a package to fight on every track, it depends what position you're in. I don't think we are in a position to do that, we'll be competitive on some tracks but not every single one. To come back like that you need to be winning almost every weekend."

Verstappen's fourth career win in Austria in front of 20,000 Dutch fans came partly thanks to a double Mercedes failure for Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas and he accepted the victory came as a surprise.

"It was an unexpected victory but they are very nice to take, especially after Friday and Saturday we didn't look fantastic," he added. "Into the race we had a better balance and I could push it a little more. Of course the Mercedes in front felt some problems and with the safety car we did a good job to anticipate and make the pit stop, from there it was all about tyre management, the Ferraris came close but we managed it well and I was very happy to win. I keep saying it, they're all nice if you win, but this was unexpected and that makes it a little more special."