Daniel Ricciardo says he will only extend his stay at Red Bull if his victory at the Chinese Grand Prix proves not to be a one-off.

Ricciardo is in the final year of his contract and has been linked with a move to Mercedes or Ferrari. The Australian produced a stunning drive to win at the Shanghai International Circuit last Sunday, but will need more success to convince him to sign a new deal.

"I definitely want to be with the best car," he told Australia's Channel 10 television. "I think the weekend proved that if I've got the opportunity to win, I can pull it off. I can handle that pressure and that intensity. If we can win a few more with Red Bull now then that looks very attractive. If not, then I guess there are probably other options."

He added: "I said it from the start. The win helps, but if we were finishing sixth every race this year then that is not the most attractive option to me."

Ricciardo said Red Bull still have work to do to prove they can be title contenders this season.

"I think it's still too early to say yes. We won at the weekend but we need to win regularly to kind of show that." the 28-year-old stated. If we come out and win again in two weeks in Baku then I'll probably say yes."