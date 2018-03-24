OMNISPORT

Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo continued to vent over his three-place grid penalty after qualifying for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, claiming to have been "shot in the ankle" by Formula One officials.

Ricciardo will start his home race from eighth after being penalized for failing to slow down enough under the red flag during Friday's second free practice session. Stewards acknowledged Ricciardo had "slowed down significantly" and "proceeded with due care," but the decision was still taken to penalise the Australian with a three-place penalty.

"Obviously starting eighth because of the penalty is frustrating and I thought it was unjust," he said after going fifth fastest in qualifying, having previously described his sanction as "s***house".

"There are reprimands, fines and other things, but to shoot me in the ankle before the season starts, well, I think they could have done better."

Ricciardo is nevertheless positive about his chances of being in the mix on Sunday and issued a warning to drivers who get in his way.

"We're the only ones in the top 10 staring on the supersoft [tyres], so hopefully that helps us and ideally the leaders have trouble making the one-stop work with the ultrasoft and we capitalise there," he added. "It's going to be pretty tricky to overtake, so strategy will be key. The race pace looks pretty good and I'm looking forward to coming through the field.

"We're obviously better than eighth, so we will try and make it happen. To be honest, I feel sorry for the guys in front of me tomorrow as they're the ones I'm going to have to take my anger out on."

Ricciardo's Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen will start from fourth.