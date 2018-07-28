OMNISPORT

Kimi Raikkonen was not looking to use the miserable conditions as an excuse after Ferrari's grasp of Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying slipped on Saturday. Sebastian Vettel was fastest through Q1 and Q2 before Ferrari's dominance was interrupted by a downpour.

Raikkonen still briefly had his sights set on pole position, but Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas edged in front to knock the Ferraris off the front row of the grid. Despite the unexpected turnaround, Raikkonen felt that Ferrari had opportunities.

"It's not ideal, but I think that what is the most important and nicest thing is that the car was driveable and enjoyable in the rain," he said. "We got a bit unlucky after I changed tires and we felt it was quick; I was behind the Haas and, in the spray, it's impossible to see and improve.

"But there were definitely chances today, in these conditions, to be quite comfortably on pole. It didn't happen and tomorrow we'll keep trying."

However, Vettel thought differently and, at odds with Raikkonen, still believes Ferrari cannot compete in wet conditions.

"We are probably not as competitive in the wet as we are in the dry," the German said. "But you know, in these conditions, anything can happen and, obviously, you can see that the gaps were quite big at times."