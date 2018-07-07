Español
Neck Complaint Limits Vettel's FP3 Involvement

Ferrari posted an update to say Sebastian Vettel sat out most of FP3 at the British Grand Prix due to a "nuisance on his neck".

Sebastian Vettel's involvement in the final practice session for the British Grand Prix was limited by a neck complaint.

The Ferrari driver, who is top of Formula One's drivers' standings by one point from Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton, managed just eight laps in FP3 at Silverstone. It remains to be seen what, if any, impact the issue will have on Vettel's status for qualifying later on Saturday.

Explaining Vettel's absence from the track, Ferrari tweeted: "#Seb5 is having a nuisance on his neck so he is missing this very last part. See you in #Quali #BritishGP #FP3."

Hamilton was fastest in a session that was at one stage red flagged when Toro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley crashed heavily into the barriers at the Brooklands corner.

The New Zealander suffered a suspension failure but was able to walk to the medical car for a check-up, although it is unlikely he will make qualifying.

