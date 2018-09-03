OMNISPORT

Teenager Lando Norris will join Carlos Sainz Jr at McLaren from the 2019 Formula One season.

Norris, who turns 19 in November, will take the seat vacated by Stoffel Vandoorne, having signed a multi-year agreement with McLaren. The Briton has operated as the team's test and reserve driver this season alongside his F2 duties and got his first taste of F1 by participating in free practice ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Norris joined McLaren's young driver program in 2017, winning that year's F3 championship, and completes a new-look line-up that will also see Sainz replace two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso.

"To be announced as a race driver for McLaren is a dream come true. Although I've been part of the team for a while now, this is a special moment, one I could only hope would become reality," said Norris. "I'd like to thank the whole team for this amazing opportunity and for believing in me. I'm also extremely grateful for the commitment McLaren has already shown in my development, allowing me to build my experience in a Formula One car in both testing and on Fridays during the past two race weekends."

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown added: "We believe Lando is an exciting talent, full of potential, who we've very deliberately kept within the McLaren fold for exactly that reason.

"In Lando and Carlos we have an impressive duo who, despite their relative youth, hold valuable experience in Formula One and with McLaren, and represent the next generation of McLaren drivers to lead the team forward.

"While our short-term focus is fixed on securing the best possible result for the remainder of the 2018 season, we're also massively motivated by the opportunities that lie ahead."