OMNISPORT

Charles Leclerc insists a strong finish to the Formula One season with Sauber is his only focus right now, despite already sealing a "dream" move to Ferrari. The talented young French driver will join Ferrari for 2019 as a replacement for Kimi Raikkonen, who has agreed a two-year deal to move in the opposite direction.

Leclerc, who came through the Italian team's driver academy, will form a partnership with four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, though not before he has completed his debut F1 campaign with Sauber.

And the 20-year-old is only thinking about the six remaining races with his current employers, starting with Sunday's Russian Grand Prix.

"It's still very far away," Leclerc told the media on Thursday. "First of all I have to finish this season on a high which is for now the main importance to me. "There's still six races to go, so I will try first to focus on that.

"It's a dream come true to be racing for Ferrari next year but I'm trying to take it out of my mind to focus fully on the end of this season. You can always improve. I still think that I can learn in everything. The target for the end of the season is to try to keep our form."

Leclerc has picked up 15 points in 2018, with a sixth place in Azerbaijan his best finish so far.

He has yet to race in Sochi but is confident of building on his performance last time out in Singapore, where he overcame a tough start to finish ninth.

"It's a new track for me, but I have driven it in the simulator in the past so I am fairly familiar with its layout," Leclerc added.