Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes will do what they can to fight Ferrari after an early collision with Kimi Raikkonen forced him to fight through the field to finish second at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton, the reigning Formula One world champion, started on pole in his home race at Silverstone, but was struck by his Finnish rival at turn three of the opening lap and had to battle hard to recover a podium place, having fallen to as low as 18th immediately after the incident.

Raikkonen's teammate, Sebastian Vettel, took the checkered flag, two weeks after being involved in a similar incident with Hamilton's colleague, Valtteri Bottas, at the French GP.

"My team did an amazing job, we received so much support, and there's so much pressure for us all," Hamilton told Sky Sports. "Interesting tactics I would say from their side [Ferrari] but we'll do what we can to fight them and improve in next races."

Hamilton had won the previous four races at Silverstone, and apologized to spectators for coming up short on Sunday.

"This is the greatest race of the year and this is the greatest crowd," he said. "I'm sorry I wasn't able to bring it home for you but thanks for the support. It's you guys that helped me get through today. We'll take it on the chin, keep pushing hard, but just believe me I will not give up. I will not give up."