Lewis Hamilton rates this season as the best of his career as he closes in on a fifth Formula One title.

Hamilton was victorious at the Russian Grand Prix after Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas obeyed orders to let him through in Sochi last Sunday, meaning the Briton has now triumphed in three races in a row.

His winning streak has opened up a 50-point lead over Sebastian Vettel in the standings with five races remaining, starting with the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.

The in-form Hamilton feels he is driving better than ever as he eyes back-to-back world championships.

"This has been the best performing year of my career," he said.

Hamilton is unsure whether Mercedes' success is down to them raising their own standards or rivals Ferrari falling short.

"It's difficult to know to what extent we have improved and they might have gone backwards." he added. "We definitely didn't expect to be as fast as we were in Sochi."

Yet Hamilton says there is no danger of him becoming complacent with plenty of racing to come in 2018.

"I never have to change my approach. It evolved and improves through the year, but I never have to change it," the defending champion said. "We know that one mistake or one DNF that could disappear quite quickly, so we want to make it [the gap] as big as we can. The worry of not finishing first is probably less than it was earlier in the season, but the focus is still the same."