Lewis Hamilton is planning a late night of work with his Mercedes engineers after admitting the team were "not quick enough" during practice ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Reigning Formula One champion Hamilton was almost a second slower than Valtteri Bottas on the ultrasoft compound in FP1, and he was again behind his team-mate, as well as the two Red Bulls and Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari, in the second session.

The Briton has not won any of his last six grands prix and will be putting in a long shift ahead of qualifying on Saturday to give himself the best chance of ending his barren run.

"We got through everything we needed without many mistakes and we gathered lots of information," said Hamilton "Overall, we weren't quick enough today, both Red Bull and Ferrari seem to be ahead of us at the moment, so we've got some work to do.

"I'm going to be knocking on the doors of all the engineers overnight, so that we can hopefully make the right changes."

Daniel Ricciardo, who won last time out in China and triumphed in Baku in 2017, is also hoping to get more out of his car this weekend, despite topping the timesheets in FP2.

"I think we can find some more, but generally I was happy with the car," said Ricciardo, whose team-mate Max Verstappen crashed out in the opening session. "No big problems. I think it'll be a close battle.

"As always in qualifying, I think the others will turn it up a bit more. I think we'll probably lose out a bit more in sector one and three tomorrow. Sector two will be key for us. It is encouraging even if we don't qualify on the front row as I think the race car will be very strong. We are still in the group of favourites."