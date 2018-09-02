Hamilton: Negativity Powered Me Along At Monza

OMNISPORT

Lewis Hamilton brushed aside a chorus of boos from the Ferrari faithful after overtaking both Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen to win the Italian Grand Prix. Hamilton edged past title rival Vettel on the opening lap in a move that saw the German jettisoned to the back of the grid, while he executed a sensational maneuver to usurp Raikkonen.

With eight laps remaining he slipped beyond the Finn and then promptly drove away from the field to seal a record-equaling fifth Monza victory. His podium appearance was met with jeers rather than cheers, though, as the Ferrari fans voiced their displeasure at seeing Vettel's rival take maximum points – not that it bothered Hamilton.

"Today was so difficult," he said. "We've got a great crowd here and although the negativity is never great, that's what powered me along. I love being here in Italy. I love the food. The track is incredible, and it's a such an honour to win here in front of such a great crowd.

"I want to give it up to Ferrari who put up a great challenge and gave us a great fight. I want to thank the guys here and everyone back home; without their belief it wouldn't have been possible. There's been a lot of negativity but there were a lot of British flags out there today. They know who they are. In future, I only want to turn a negative to a positive. Thanks to Valtteri [Bottas] too. We never give up."

Raikkonen rued a tire problem late in the race for denying him a first win since the 2013 Australian Grand Prix, but he was satisfied with second place.

"It was quick enough but unfortunately our rear tires went and it was a losing battle from that point," he said. "I tried but it was impossible, far from ideal. We did our best. For sure we tried, the rear tires gave up before the race ended, at least we can take the second place."