Lewis Hamilton insists he still has faith in Mercedes to make the right decisions after his Austrian Grand Prix nightmare.

Hamilton retired late on in Sunday's race due to a loss of power, but an earlier strategic error had already cost him the lead. The decision not to pit him under the Virtual Safety Car proved costly and saw Mercedes switch to damage limitation tactics, prompting an apology from the team to the four-time world champion.

Despite emerging ahead of championship rival Sebastian Vettel when he did eventually stop, he was later overtaken by the German and ultimately retired due to a loss of power, handing the Ferrari man a one-point lead in the drivers' standings.

Hamilton backed his team to put things right but, when asked if he could have overruled the call to keep him out on track, Hamilton said: "There are things you can do. You can decide to stay out but the guys on the pit wall, you have to put 100 % faith in. You can't see much when you're out on the track. All you can see is the guy in front and the guy behind.

"We've got to understand how we went wrong at both ends. Ultimately, we have to take positives where we can. We were the quickest. We've got to keep working hard. I'd fallen back to fourth, so I was just pushing to get back up. It was normal. I feel fine about it. It is what it is. All we can do is move forward. I'm sure the guys will be working hard to rectify things."

Hamilton will be looking to bounce back on home soil at Silverstone next weekend.