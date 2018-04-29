Hamilton Handed Unlikely Triumph in Dramatic Baku Finale

Lewis Hamilton snatched an unlikely victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas was forced to retire with just three laps to go in a dramatic finale in Baku.

1st win of the season ✅

Championship leader ✅



Not a bad day for @LewisHamilton 💪#AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 pic.twitter.com/XxVwirNOtw — Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2018



Defending Formula One champion Hamilton benefited from Sebastian Vettel locking up when attempting to overtake Bottas at the restart following a late safety car, before the Finn sustained a puncture after appearing to drive over some debris.



The Briton consequently had his first win in seven races handed to him, with Kimi Raikkonen taking second and Sergio Perez securing the last step on podium.

Hamilton moved to the top of the drivers' standings, opening a four-point advantage over Vettel, who had to settle for fourth and will no doubt be frustrated at seeing victory slip through his fingers.

HAM: "It was quite an emotional race. Valtteri deserved the win. It feels odd to be up here but I didn't give up" #AzerbaijanGP 🇦🇿 #F1 pic.twitter.com/H7WxIlAWmY — Formula 1 (@F1) April 29, 2018



The late safety car was deployed as a result of Daniel Ricciardo slamming into the back of Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen with 11 laps remaining, the duo having battled fiercely all race and already made contact once.

Romain Grosjean sent his Haas careering into the wall to reduce the laps for racing further, and the misfortune of Vettel and Bottas meant it was Hamilton who somehow came out on top for his first podium in Azerbaijan and Mercedes' maiden win of 2018.