Halo Comes To Ericsson's Aid At Monza

Halo showed its value to Formula One once again on Friday as Marcus Ericsson walked away unscathed from a nasty crash at the Italian Grand Prix. The safety device has polarized opinion in the paddock since its introduction at the start of the season, but proved its worth at Spa on Sunday.

Ericsson's Sauber teammate Charles LeClerc was grateful for Halo in Belgium as it ensured the tyres of Fernando Alonso did not connect with him in the cockpit following a first corner shunt from Nico Hulkenberg.

Tire marks on the halo showed its value and brought praise from all quarters, and its importance was evident again during FP2 at Monza.

Ericsson was beginning his first hot lap of the session when his Sauber dramatically twisted sideways into the barriers before sliding and then flipping across the grass before the Rettifilo chicane.

Luckily for the Swede he was able to clamber out of the car and return to the pits, the 27-year-old having been protected by the Halo after an apparent issue with the rear wing.

The session was immediately stopped and Ericsson was cleared to continue after tests at the track's medical centre.