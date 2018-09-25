OMNISPORT

Sauber have promoted Antonio Giovinazzi and he will drive alongside Kimi Raikkonen for the 2019 Formula One season. Giovinazzi's arrival means Marcus Ericsson, whose partner for the ongoing campaign Charles Leclerc will switch to Ferrari, will be a reserve driver.

The 24-year-old Italian made his F1 debut with Sauber at the 2017 Australian Grand Prix and has worked as a test driver for the Swiss team and Ferrari this term.

Giovinazzi said in a statement: "I am delighted to be joining the Sauber F1 team. This is a dream come true, and it is a great pleasure to have the chance to race for this team.

"As an Italian, it is a huge honor for me to represent a brand as iconic and successful as Alfa Romeo in our sport. I would like to thank the Scuderia Ferrari and the Sauber F1 team for giving me this great opportunity.

"I am very motivated and cannot wait to start working towards achieving great results together."

Sauber team principal Frederic Vasseur said: "We are very pleased to reveal the complete driver line-up for the 2019 season. We first signed Kimi Raikkonen, an extremely experienced driver who will contribute to the development of our car and will accelerate the progress of our team as a whole.

"Together with Alfa Romeo, we are delighted to welcome Antonio Giovinazzi, who will take the place of Charles Leclerc.

"We have already had the opportunity to work with him in the past and he has proven to have great potential. We are very determined and motivated. Our target is to continue progressing and fighting together for positions that count."