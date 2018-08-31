OMNISPORT

The German Grand Prix has been included on the draft calendar for a 2019 Formula One season that is set to stretch into December. A record-equaling 21 races are included on the schedule for the next campaign, starting in Australia on March 17.

China has the honor of staging the 1,000th Grand Prix on April 14, while the finale will take place in Abu Dhabi on December 1.

Hockenheim will host a race for a second successive year, having previously split duties with the Nurburgring, after coming to an agreement with F1 owners Liberty Media.

It was also announced a deal has been struck for the Japanese Grand Prix to be staged at Suzuka until 2021.

"The renewal of the Japanese Grand Prix and the confirmation of the German Grand Prix are both examples of our direction to place fans at the heart of Formula 1, a vision shared with all our promoters," Sean Bratches, managing director of commercial operations at Formula 1, said.

"The successful extension of the fan zones at the race circuits, coupled with the colourful city F1 Festivals in London, Shanghai, Marseille, Milan and Miami, prove there is a great appetite for all aspects of Formula 1."

The calendar will be submitted for approval during the FIA World Motor Sport Council meeting on October 12.