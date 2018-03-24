OMNISPORT

Formula One is to get the Netflix treatment after the streaming service commissioned a 10-episode documentary series on the sport. The production - which will be executive-produced by Senna producer James Gay-Rees - will be filmed over the course of the 2018 season before being screened early next year.

And F1 bosses hope the opportunity to beam the sport into the homes of potential new fans can be of huge benefit in the long run.

"Formula One is a global sport that we are actively repositioning from a motorsport company to a media and entertainment brand," said F1 managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches. "The agreement with Netflix serves to chronicle the fascinating story of what transpires behind the scenes during a grand prix season.

"This is a perspective of the sport that has yet to be unveiled to fans around the world. This series will unleash a compelling vantage point to the sport that will delight fans and serve as a catalyst to entice new fans."

The 2018 season gets under way with the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday.