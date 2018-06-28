OMNISPORT

Mercedes have enjoyed plenty of success at the Austrian Grand Prix in recent years and Lewis Hamilton is eyeing another record.

Drivers' championship leader Hamilton will be looking to extend his advantage at the Red Bull Ring. And in good signs for the Brit, Mercedes have been dominant at the circuit since the race's return to the Formula One calendar in 2014.

We take a look at the some of the best stats ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

4 - The four races in Spielberg since the Austrian GP returned to the F1 calendar have been won by Mercedes (Nico Rosberg twice, Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas).

3 - Hamilton is one pole away from equalling Niki Lauda, Rene Arnoux and Nelson Piquet for the most (three) at the race.

22 - Mercedes have gone 22 consecutive races – between Canada last year and France in 2018 – having at least one driver on the podium. Another in Austria would see them record the third best run in F1 history.

7 - Ferrari have secured seven poles in Austria – the most by any team in the country.

23 - Sebastian Vettel has been on pole in 23 of 26 different grands prix. He can equal Hamilton on 24 by taking pole in Austria.

50 - Vettel is one win away from joining Alain Prost on 51. Only Michael Schumacher (91) and Hamilton (65) have more victories.

3 - Daniel Ricciardo only needs one more win to equal his best F1 season (three in 2014).