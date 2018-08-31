OMNISPORT

Valtteri Bottas trusts Mercedes will show him respect after confirming he is ready to accept team orders to aid Lewis Hamilton's title bid. The Finn is still mathematically in the running to win the drivers' championship, as he sits 87 points behind Hamilton with eight races remaining in the 2018 season.

However, Bottas - who sits in fourth place in the standings - understands there could come a time when he has to cede to his team-mate, who holds a 17-point advantage over Sebastian Vettel at the summit.

"If the situation is clear that's the best thing for the team to try to win both titles then I understand," he said. "Nobody wants to go to that position and be in that position as a driver but if the situation is so that I can't win the title, then of course I'm willing to help."

While he is willing to help out the reigning Formula One champion in the future, Bottas believes Mercedes would not pull rank if, for example, he has the chance at glory at this weekend's Italian Grand Prix in Monza.

"If I would have the pace to win the race and if by pure speed if I am about to win, I am sure that the team will look at the situation," he continued. "I don't think in any case I would completely lose the freedom to win a race if I am able to do so. It just depends on the situation, if there is a clear way to avoid me stealing points or to avoid Lewis losing points.

"I do trust the team. They have a lot of respect for me and good respect for both drivers. They wouldn't do anything too harsh."