OMNISPORT

Valtteri Bottas was left to rue a "difficult day" at the Russian Grand Prix after Mercedes ordered the Finn to allow teammate Lewis Hamilton through for victory.

Hamilton leads the Formula One standings and stretched his advantage over Sebastian Vettel to 50 points on Sunday, but he only pipped Bottas to the win after team orders instructed the polesitter to allow the defending champion through on lap 25.

Bottas has spoken of his frustration previously at his role at Mercedes, having been referred to as "the perfect wing man," and team boss Toto Wolff seemed aware he would once more be upset when he said over the team radio: "It was a difficult day for you and a difficult day for us. Let's discuss it after the race."

And Bottas took the same line as his wait for a first win of the 2018 season goes on.

"It's a difficult day," he said. "A good result for us as a team and we got maximum points, but personally it was quite a difficult race. We always go through all the scenarios – Lewis is fighting for the championship and we are fighting for the constructors,' so we always have a plan – but it's always difficult to predict what's going to happen in the race. It is what it is."

Hamilton acknowledged his teammate would be frustrated, adding: "It's actually quite a difficult day, because Valtteri did a fantastic job all weekend and he was a real gentleman to let me by. He's now not fighting for the championship, where we are.

"It's been such a great weekend for the team. they've done such an exceptional job to have this advantage over Ferrari. To have a one-two, usually we'd just be elated but I can understand how difficult it was for Valtteri. Really, he deserved to win.

"Championship wise, as a team, we are trying to win both, so it was a real team effort. While it doesn't feel spectacular, I know he's going to do well in races to come."