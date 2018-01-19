Robin van Persie will rejoin former club Feyenoord after Fenerbahce agreed to cancel the striker's contract.

Van Persie came through the ranks at De Kuip before going on to enjoy fruitful spells in the Premier Leagu with Arsenal and Manchester United.

Arsenal signed a then-20-year-old Van Persie from Feyenoord for a reported £4million fee and he went on to score 132 goals in 278 games, before opting to move to United in search of trophies.

Van Persie played a vital role in the Premier League title success in Alex Ferguson's final season in charge, but his United career petered out under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, paving the way for his departure to Turkey.

And after two-and-a-half years with Fener, the club have allowed him to cancel the remainder on his contract and return home, where he will be coached by former international team-mate Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Feyenoord have not revealed the length of the contract on offer to the 102-cap Netherlands international, but he will be in Rotterdam to sign the agreement on Monday.

Van Bronckhorst will be hopeful that Van Persie can inspire an improvement in the Eredivisie champions' fortunes, as the De Kuip club sit in fifth place and 14 points adrift of leaders Ajax.