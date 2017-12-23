By David Cartlidge (@davidjaca)

In a game they had to win, Zinedine Zidane decided he would set up not to lose. In the end, he lost anyway.

Zidane, obviously all too aware of it being the season of goodwill, thus gave the gift of LaLiga to Barcelona and put a bow on top of it for good measure. His tactical setup handed too much respect to Barca, with an approach far too cautious and focused on the opponent given the circumstances.

No one would’ve blamed Zidane had he thrown more caution to the wind in an attempt to save Real Madrid’s season, and shown the ambition that has been lacking at times this season. Instead, against potentially the worst Barca side in a decade, he was submissive in a must-win game and failed to manage the team appropriately.

He was handed a lesson by Ernesto Valverde in this sense. A coach diligent and astute when it comes to in-game management. Valverde’s moves by contrast had his own team in mind, the key word being team. Barca are a unit, albeit one less star studded and glamorous than previous versions. Real Madrid meanwhile only showed flashes of their individual abilities, with a system still overly reliant on crosses and catered towards individuals.

El Clasico highlighted further the lack of progression within this Real Madrid side. If anything they’ve regressed and it’s understandably difficult to swallow for a team that has claimed an incredible five trophies in a calendar year. Yet, they look in desperate need for a refresh on the evidence of Saturday’s performance, and this season in general.

As Paulinho strolled around the field, telegraphing Lionel Messi passing and movement, you understood the the ideas Valverde is looking to put across. Real Madrid meanwhile are confusing not just to the viewer, but to the players themselves. Mateo Kovacic’s impressive first half was nullified when he failed to track Ivan Rakitic on the opening goal, as he was obsessed with shadowing Messi around the field. Kovacic is good, but he’s not good enough to concentrate on two players at one time.

200 - Lionel Messi has provided his 200th assist for Barcelona in all competitions. Extra-terrestrial. pic.twitter.com/FZIJbLPRZE — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 23, 2017

It’s just a single example of this lack of clarity running through the team right now. There is no clear channel or passage in the team, and other than the crossing feature, it’s difficult to nail down another crucial single feature of their game. The three players best-equipped to counter were left on the bench. Not just any players either, but the three most decisive members of the squad.

Gareth Bale, albeit not fully fit, Marco Asensio and Isco, who has suffered from poor form this season, were all sat on the bench. Isco didn’t even get a kick, while the other two were unable to make an impact on the game given the lack of clear instructions they have in this team. Their role is undefined, instead they are expected to perform as individuals. It’s why Barca, even with less star quality, won this game. They are a team, one all moving in the same direction, with an understanding of the jobs they each have. This season, unbeaten, they have executed them superbly.

It’s why so much credit is due to Valverde. Like his chief on the field in Sergio Busquets, his influence is understated. He works in silence. He’s not an agitator, nor is he a visionary. But he’s a coach, and that is exactly what he’s done since arriving in Barcelona. A 14-point cushion is no magic trick; it’s the result of astute, hard work.

Valverde didn’t need any gifts but Zidane obliged anyway and Barca can unwrap their LaLiga title before Christmas even comes around.