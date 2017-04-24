Football Crazy Episode 31: Messi’s Magic Moment
A vintage display from the world-beating Argentinean won Barcelona a ding-dong battle of a Clasico that will live long in the collective memory!
We’re still gasping for air after an absolutely breath-taking Clasico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Kay, Kevin and Ryan are joined by Thomas Rongen to discuss Messi’s magic moment and a rare late collapse from Real Madrid. Matteo Bonetti joins us to talk about a bonkers game in Serie A that you may have missed in the Clasico excitement.
