Football Crazy Episode 31: Messi’s Magic Moment

We’re still gasping for air after an absolutely breath-taking Clasico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona. Kay, Kevin and Ryan are joined by Thomas Rongen to discuss Messi’s magic moment and a rare late collapse from Real Madrid. Matteo Bonetti joins us to talk about a bonkers game in Serie A that you may have missed in the Clasico excitement.

