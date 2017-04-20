Football Crazy Episode 30 - It’s Clasico Time!
Kay, Kev and Ryan sink their teeth into the mack daddy of footballing rivalries as Real Madrid and Barcelona get set for Sunday's enthralling top-of-the-table tussle.
On a special midweek edition of Football Crazy, it’s all Clasico all the time. Kay, Kevin and Ryan break down the storylines coming into the big game, argue over their combined eleven and relive their favorite Clasico memories. And of course it wouldn’t be Football Crazy without a sing-a-long, or in this case more of a rap battle, between the two Clasico teams.
