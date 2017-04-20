Football Crazy Episode 30 - It’s Clasico Time!

beIN SPORTS

On a special midweek edition of Football Crazy, it’s all Clasico all the time. Kay, Kevin and Ryan break down the storylines coming into the big game, argue over their combined eleven and relive their favorite Clasico memories. And of course it wouldn’t be Football Crazy without a sing-a-long, or in this case more of a rap battle, between the two Clasico teams.

Click here to subscribe on iTunes!

FOLLOW US:

beIN SPORTS: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Kay Murray: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Kevin Egan: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE: