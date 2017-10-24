English
Teenager Eddie Nketiah First Player Born After Arsene Wenger's Appointment To Score For Arsenal

With Wenger's men facing a shock exit, Nketiah, 18, came off the bench to tap in an 85th-minute equaliser against Norwich City at Emirates Stadium.

With Wenger's men facing a shock exit, Nketiah, 18, came off the bench to tap in an 85th-minute equaliser against Norwich City at Emirates Stadium.

The teenager headed in a second in extra time to give Arsenal a 2-1 lead in the fourth-round clash.

Nketiah was born in May 1999, almost three years after Wenger was appointed Arsenal manager, with the Frenchman having led the club to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

