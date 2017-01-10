Paul Pogba Wants Manchester United To Kill Off Hull City In EFL Cup

Paul Pogba has urged Manchester United to kill off their EFL Cup semi-final against Hull City in the first leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Jose Mourinho's side head into the match on an eight-game winning run and have lost only twice at home in all competitions since last January.

Hull, meanwhile, have lost all but one of their last nine away matches and have not beaten United on the road since an FA Cup tie in 1952, highlighting the significant task facing new boss Marco Silva.

And Pogba, who is set to be restored to the Red Devils' starting line-up after being rested against Reading on Saturday, is determined to make sure that the second leg is a mere formality by claiming a resounding opening win.

"It's a game we want to win of course," Pogba told MUTV. "It's a semi-final, we want to be in the final and we want to win that cup.

"If we have the chance to win any trophy we want to take it. It's an important game for us and the second leg will be difficult so let's try to finish the tie in the first leg.

"It's a cup semi-final and they're playing against Man United so they have nothing to lose. They'll want to take anything that they can as they're not doing as well as they'd like at this moment. They've had a change of manager too and will want to win this game as it's very important for them.

"We've been playing very well but we know how football can go. You can go out there and things can turn straight away. We need to be focused and if we keep playing the football we are playing at the moment then we will be okay."

Pogba, who has enjoyed an upturn in form after a slow start to his second spell at Old Trafford, is desperate to progress to the final and go on to win his first trophy as a United player.

"I am a winner and when I play I want to win," he said. "Every league game, every cup game, I want to win otherwise there is no point in playing football.

"I want to win my first trophy with United and if we have a chance in the cup we have to take it."

The France international was glad of a rest during the 4-0 win over Reading, having played the full 90 minutes in all but six of United's 30 matches since his world-record £89.3million transfer in August.

"It's always good for a player to rest for one game," added the 23-year-old. "I was on the bench ready to come on if I was needed; you always have to be ready.

"I've been playing a lot recently so it's good for me physically and we'll see how the next games go."