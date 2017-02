Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick is available but Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been ruled out for the EFL Cup final against Southampton.

Manager Jose Mourinho said: "Michael is available. He left the pitch in the right moment. Mkhitaryan is out. Jones - let's see and decide."