Jose Mourinho Wants Zlatan Ibrahimovic Stay

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says the club's supporters will camp out at Zlatan Ibrahimovic's house if that is required to ensure he stays.

Ibrahimovic is yet to extend his contract for another year, but Mourinho is not concerned about the 35-year-old's future, tipping fans to take drastic action if that is what it takes to keep him at Old Trafford.

The former Sweden captain moved on to 26 goals this season with his match-winning double in Sunday's 3-2 EFL Cup final victory over Southampton at Wembley.

"If needed, United fans can go to the door of his house and stay there all night," Mourinho told reporters after Ibrahimovic's 87th-minute winner.

"I never beg – but if needed I think they will go for sure. We all want him to stay with us for one more season and we all believe he is going to."

Mourinho hailed Ibrahimovic's bold decision to come to England so late in his distinguished career and hailed the impact he has made at United.

"I was his manager - I know the potential," said the manager.

"Only a silly player comes to England at 35 years old, with the successful career that Zlatan has, only a silly player comes here if he doesn't feel he can do it.

"Who better to know, him or me or you? To take the challenge to come to a country like England, a club like Manchester United.

"When he takes that decision he feels he is ready. It is his credit, not my credit. It is his merit, everything for him."