Jose Mourinho Unsure If Wayne Rooney Will Recover For EFL Final

Jose Mourinho is unsure whether injured Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney will recover in time to play in the EFL Cup final against Southampton.

The forward is suffering with a muscular problem and has not featured in any of United's last three matches in all competitions.

And Mourinho confirmed Rooney – along with defender Phil Jones - is also set to miss Wednesday's Europa League last-32 second leg match against Saint-Etienne.

The final against Southampton follows at Wembley on Sunday and Mourinho says he cannot be certain Rooney will recover in time to play.

"I don't know," Mourinho told reporters when asked whether Rooney would be fit for the cup final. "Rooney is injured and Phil Jones is injured.

"I don't think they will recover [to play against Saint-Etienne]. They have not trained with the team yet so I don't think they will be there for Wednesday.

"But David de Gea was just rested [in the FA Cup against Blackburn Rovers] and so was Antonio Valencia."

Rooney's injury worry comes amid continued speculation linking him with a move to the Chinese Super League, where the transfer window does not close until the end of February.

The England captain has only started eight of United's 25 Premier League matches under Mourinho this season.