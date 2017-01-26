Jose Mourinho Denies Favorites Status After Booking EFL Cup Final Place

Jose Mourinho does not believe Manchester United should be considered the favourites for their EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley.

United booked a final berth on Thursday despite a 2-1 loss at Hull City ending the team's 17-game unbeaten run, with Tom Huddlestone and Oumar Niasse on target either side of Paul Pogba's equaliser.

Mourinho has won the competition three times but the Portuguese believes the final against Southampton on February 26 will be tricky for United.

"I don't think we are favourites against nobody," Mourinho told reporters at his post-match media conference.

"It doesn't matter against who, we are never favourites. Normally the stadium is windy and it's difficult.

"I am happy. I think 17 matches unbeaten is amazing. We didn't lose. It was 1-1. I only saw two goals. I saw Pogba's goal and their goal, a fantastic goal, great action, great cross."