Napoli 1 Atalanta 2: Serie A Leaders Eliminated From Coppa Italia

Atalanta stunned Serie A leaders Napoli to reach the Coppa Italia semi-finals with a 2-1 win at San Paolo on Tuesday.

Timothy Castagne and Alejandro Gomez gave the visitors a two-goal advantage and, while Napoli responded through Dries Mertens six minutes from time, they could not find the leveller.

Jose Callejon called Etrit Berisha into action early on with a shot from the left of the box that was saved in the bottom-right corner, before Piotr Zielinski failed to get enough purchase on a close-range effort that was comfortably held by the goalkeeper.

Luigi Sepe then tipped over a Gomez header from the centre of the box, although the effort looked to be sailing off-target anyway, before Castagne struck early in the second half to give Atalanta the lead.

1996 - Atalanta have reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals for the first time since 1996 (they made it to the finals on that occasion). Dea.#NapoliAtalanta pic.twitter.com/dj5J1Bufh2 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) January 2, 2018

Andreas Cornelius' initial shot was blocked in the box, but the ball fell kindly for the Belgian to fire into the roof of the net.

Appeals for a penalty against Rafael Toloi for handball fell on deaf ears and Atalanta could feel confident of their place in the last four when Gomez sent a left-footed strike into the top-right corner nine minutes from time.

Mertens set up a tense finish when he headed beyond Berisha three minutes later, but Maurizio Sarri's men could not turn it around, leaving Atalanta to take on Juventus or Torino in the semi-finals.