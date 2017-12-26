Lazio 1 Fiorentina 0: Senad Lulic Books Coppa Italia Semi Spot

Lazio booked their place in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia with a 1-0 victory over Fiorentina on Tuesday.

A first-half strike from Senad Lulic was enough to send last year's runners-up into the last four and keep alive their hopes of a third final appearance in four seasons.

Fiorentina controlled the majority of the possession at the Stadio Olimpico but Lazio provided the clinical touch, with Lulic collecting Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's throughball before cutting onto his right foot and slotting low past goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski after only five minutes.

Jordan Veretout and Federico Chiesa came closest to an equaliser but Dragowski was called upon to deny Lulic and Felipe Anderson as Lazio threatened to snatch a killer second.

Vitor Hugo headed over a good late chance but Simone Inzaghi's side held on to secure their spot in the last four, where they will meet either AC Milan or Inter, who play in their quarter-final on Wednesday.