Juventus 3 Napoli 1: Gonzalo Higuain On Target In Coppa Comeback Win Over Former Club

OMNISPORT

Gonzalo Higuain scored against his old club and Paulo Dybala converted a two penalties as Juventus came from behind to beat Napoli 3-1 at home in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final on Tuesday.

Jose Callejon finished off a flowing Napoli move to open the scoring after 36 minutes, a one-two between Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik creating the goal, which put Napoli into the lead for the first time ever at the Juventus Stadium.

For much of the first half Napoli were on top despite trailing Juve by 12 points in Serie A, but the holders equalised two minutes after the restart when Dybala was clipped by Kalidou Koulibaly in the box, the striker scoring the penalty himself.

50% - Juventus have won 50% of games they have been trailing in this season in all competitions (4 of 8). Strength. #JuveNapoli — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 28, 2017

Juve's second-half improvement saw them take the lead through Higuain, who scored from a narrow angle after Juan Cuadrado's cross was misjudged by Pepe Reina and Koulibaly, before another penalty extended their lead.

Reina was the guilty party this time, bringing down Cuadrado to end a rapid counter-attack, and Dybala put away his second spot-kick of the match to complete the scoring and leave Massimiliano Allegri's side in firm control of the tie.

Victory stretches Juve's winning streak to 10 games in all competitions, while Napoli's second defeat in their last 10 away matches means Maurizio Sarri's side have it all to do in the second leg.