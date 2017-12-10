Copa Libertadores 2019

With the 2018 Copa Libertadores finally over and River Plate confirmed as the new champions, South America can now turn its attention to next season’s edition of the continental competition.

The tournament’s preliminary phase, made up of three stages, will kick off on the weekend of 21 January with sixteen teams, of which only four will advance to the group stage. (The two best ‘losers’ of the remaining four teams will automatically qualify for the second stage of the Sudamericana.)

The competition really gets underway with the beginning of the group stage, which will consist of 32 teams divided into eight groups. Between March and May, teams will face off in a round-robin format with each team meeting the other three home and away, with the top two advancing to the round of 16.

At the conclusion of the group stage, a draw is held in May to determine the bracket for the remainder of the tournament, with teams playing two-legged games from the round of 16 all the way to the final.

The final of the 2019 edition of the Copa Libertadores will be the first in the history of the tournament to played as a one-off game, and will be played at the Estadio Nacional de Santiago, Chile, on 23 November.



Next season could also see the return of Liga MX teams to the competition with CONMEBOL president, Alejandro Dominguez, having stated that he is open to the idea of reintroducing Mexican clubs to the tournament.

Mexican teams had played in the Copa Libertadores between 1998 and 2016, however, due to complications resulting from the Liga MX’s split-season format, they opted out in 2017.



While qualifying for the next season’s Copa Libertadores is still on-going, the following teams have already stamped their tickets to the promised land of South America’s oldest and most prestigious club competition.



Argentina (7 spots)

Along with Brazil, Argentina will be the best represented nation in the 2019 tournament, with Boca Juniors, Godoy Cruz, Rosario Central, San Lorenzo, Huracán and River Plate, the reigning champions, have all securing their passages to the group stage. Meanwhile, Talleres will have to scrap it out in the preliminary rounds.



Bolivia (4 spots)

Wilstermann and The Strongest are through, but there are still two more places up for grabs for the landlocked nation, that will be decided at the end of the current Liga de Fútbol Profesional Boliviano season, with CD San José in the driving seat to secure an automatic pass to the group stage, and Royal Pari on course for a the second stage of the preliminary phase.

Brazil (7 spots)

Palmeiras, Cruzeiro, Flamengo, Internacional, Gremio, and Sao Paulo are all through, while seventh-placed Atlético Mineiro will have to wait until the conclusion of the Copa Sudamericana final to discover their fate. Should Atlético Paranaense beat Junior F.C. that would eliminate Levir Culpi’s side.



Chile (4 spots)

With the final set to be played in Santiago, Universidad Católica, Universidad de Concepción, Universidad de Chile and Palestino will have added motivation in next season’s competition.

Colombia (4 spots)

Deportes Tolima are qualified for the main tournament, while Atlético Nacional are into the preliminary phase. Independiente Medellín and Junior F.C. are both guaranteed at minimum a place in the preliminary competition, but will scrap it out for the last remaining group stage spot, which will depend on the result of the latter’s upcoming Copa Sudamericana final.

Ecuador (4 spots)

Serie A frontrunners Quito and Emelec are currently fighting it out to clinch the top berth, while Barcelona and Delfín occupy Ecuador’s third and fourth spots.

Paraguay (4 spots)

Olimpia, Cerro Porteño, Libertad and Nacional will be flying the flag for Los Guaraníes.

Peru (4 spots)

With the 2018 Torneo Descentralizado yet to be decided, Sporting Cristal and Alianza Lima fans will have to wait to find out if their side clinches the first or second qualifying berth for the group stage, while Melgar and Real Garcilaso are through to the second and first preliminary stages respectively.

Uruguay (4 spots)

Historic heavyweights Peñarol and Nacional are through to the group stage, while Danubio and Defensor Sporting will have to scrap it out in the prelimiary stages to book their places.

Venezuela (4 spots)



Primera División champions Zamora and runners-up Deportivo Lara are in the draw for the group stage. Caracas and Deportivo La Guaira will start on the road to Santiago as early as January.