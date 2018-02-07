Joaquin Correa and Franco Vazquez were on target as Sevilla beat Leganes 3-1 on aggregate to earn a place in the final of the Copa del Rey.

The tie was all square after the semi-final first leg in Madrid but Vincenzo Montella's men dominated Wednesday's return fixture, winning 2-0 at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

3 - Vincenzo Montella is the third Italian manager to reach the Copa del Rey final, after Carlo Ancelotti in 2014 (champion for Real Madrid) and Claudio Ranieri in 1999 (champion for Valencia). Legacy. pic.twitter.com/XLftRl0Paw — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 7, 2018

And Correa's goal in the 15th minute was key, with Leganes - who stunningly knocked out Real Madrid in the quarter-finals - unable to muster much of a response, with Sevilla's progression almost looking likely.

Sevilla had two further opportunities cleared off the line, with Luis Muriel excellent in attack for the hosts, but those missed opportunities did not hurt them and, after Franco Vazquez scored a late second late on, they can look forward to facing either Barcelona or Valencia on April 21 at the Wanda Metropolitano.