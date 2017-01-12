Real Madrid Smash Barcelona's Unbeaten Record

OMNISPORT

Real Madrid set a new Spanish record by going 40 matches unbeaten with a thrilling 3-3 draw at Sevilla on Thursday.

Karim Benzema scored with the final kick in a dramatic second leg of the Copa del Rey last-16 tie after Sevilla had led 3-1 with seven minutes remaining.

Benzema's last-gasp strike extended Madrid’s undefeated streak and eclipsed bitter rivals Barcelona’s run of 39 games without defeat under Luis Enrique last season.