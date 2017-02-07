Luis Suarez Criticizes Referee Following Copa del Rey Sending Off

OMNISPORT

Luis Suarez said he could see his red card coming, claiming it is what the referee wanted as Barcelona held off Atletico Madrid to qualify for the Copa del Rey final.

After opening the scoring at Camp Nou on Tuesday, Suarez picked up a second yellow card following an aerial challenge with Atletico's Koke in the 90th minute of Barca's 1-1 second-leg draw.

The result ensured Barca reached the final 3-2 on aggregate, but Suarez will miss the May 27 showpiece, though the Uruguay international hopes the two-time defending champions appeal.

"I laughed at my expulsion, it is something that you could see coming," Suarez told Gol.

"It is what the referee wanted. I am outraged. It was not even a foul.

"The referee has not given me any explanation, as always."

Barca were forced to dig deep as they secured a narrow victory over two legs, in a match which also saw Sergi Roberto and Yannick Carrasco sent off.

Substitute Kevin Gameiro gave Atletico some hope with seven minutes remaining, following Suarez's 43rd-minute opener, but the hosts held on to reach a third consecutive final.

Atletico's Antoine Griezmann also had a goal incorrectly disallowed for offside in the second half.

"We were aware that it would be complicated and we knew we had to suffer to reach the final," Suarez added.